WHA's decision shows "Taiwan independence" is dead end: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:20, May 25, 2021

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday said that the decision by the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA) has once again proven that seeking "Taiwan independence" is a dead end and hyping up Taiwan-related issues at the WHA only finds dwindling support.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media query on the decision of the WHA not to include Taiwan on this year's agenda.

"The one-China principle is an international consensus which represents the trend of the times and the will of people," Zhu said.

"We have not only promoted cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in the field of health but also adopted, under the one-China principle, a number of measures and made appropriate arrangements for Taiwan's participation in global health affairs," she said.

The channels for Taiwan to obtain information and support on epidemic prevention and control have been unimpeded and effective, Zhu said.

She added that since the early stage of COVID-19, the mainland had sent 260 updates about the epidemic situation to Taiwan, and approved participation by health experts from Taiwan in 16 technical activities held by the World Health Organization.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle, and obstinately adhered to the separatist position of "Taiwan independence," Zhu said.

As a result, the political foundation for the Taiwan region to participate in the WHA has ceased to exist, she added.

"We urge the DPP not to go further down the erroneous path," Zhu said. "Any action that challenges the one-China principle is doomed to fail."

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)