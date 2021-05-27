Mongolia receives China-donated supplies to fight COVID-19

Xinhua) 11:28, May 27, 2021

ULAN BATOR, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia on Wednesday received supplies donated by the Chinese government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at an online handover ceremony.

Officials from the two sides attended the online handover ceremony.

The mutual support and assistance of the two peoples in their joint fight against COVID-19 is a reflection of China-Mongolia friendly relations, said Mongolian Health Minister Sereejav Enkhbold, who attended the ceremony.

The Chinese government's assistance to Mongolia, including vaccines, has played an important role in Mongolia's fight against COVID-19, he noted.

Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Chai Wenrui said that the two peoples' joint fight against the virus serves as a model for international anti-epidemic cooperation.

China will continue to uphold the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity and strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation with countries including Mongolia, the ambassador added.

As of Wednesday, Mongolia has recorded a total of 54,414 COVID-19 cases, with 270 deaths. Most of the confirmed cases were locally transmitted.

Mongolia launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its 3.3-million population.

So far, more than 1,841,100 Mongolians have received their first vaccine dose, and over 888,800 have been fully vaccinated.

