Xi sends congratulatory letter to SCO non-governmental friendship forum

Xinhua) 16:59, June 03, 2021

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) non-governmental friendship forum, expressing hopes that the forum will become an important platform for all parties to enhance mutual understanding, deepen friendship and strengthen cooperation.

