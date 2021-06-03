Xi eyes greater development of ties with Dominican Republic

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China stands ready to work with the Dominican Republic to steer their relationship towards greater development and continuously lift it to higher levels.

Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Luis Abinader, president of the Dominican Republic.

Noting that since the two countries established diplomatic ties, the Dominican Republic has firmly adhered to the one-China policy and made relations with China a priority in foreign policy, Xi said China highly appreciates that.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have stood together and supported each other, Xi said, adding that China will continue to provide as much support as it can for the Dominican Republic's fight against the coronavirus.

China, he said, is confident that under Abinader's leadership, the Dominican Republic will defeat the pandemic at an early date.

Noting that the Communist Party of China (CPC) will soon celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding, Xi stressed that putting people first is the CPC's fundamental political principle, which highly dovetails with the "people first" governing philosophy advocated by the Dominican Republic.

China is ready to work with the Dominican Republic to strengthen exchanges on governing philosophies, deepen political mutual trust and promote common development, Xi said.

This year marks the first year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan, Xi said, adding that as China is expanding its opening-up at a higher level, it will create more opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

He added that China welcomes imports of specialty agro-products from the Dominican Republic, and supports Chinese enterprises in investing and launching business in the Dominican Republic.

China, he said, stands ready to step up coordination and cooperation with the Dominican Republic on international and regional issues, and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice as well as the rights and interests of developing countries.

Xi also expressed the hope that the Dominican Republic will play a positive role in promoting relations between China and the Caribbean and Central American countries as well as overall cooperation between China and Latin America.

For his part, Abinader extended sincere congratulations on the CPC's upcoming centenary.

He said his country is genuinely grateful for the medical supplies and vaccines provided by China, which have played a key role in the country's fight against COVID-19.

The Dominican Republic, he added, sticks firmly to the one-China policy, and stands ready to enhance exchanges with China and expand bilateral cooperation in economy, trade and other fields.

