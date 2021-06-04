Xi sends message of sympathy to Namibian president

Namibian President Hage Geingob waits to deliver his state of the nation address to parliament in Windhoek, capital of Namibia, on June 4, 2020. (Photo by Tirivangani Masawi/Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of sympathy to Namibian President Hage Geingob over his and his wife's infection with the COVID-19 virus.

In his message dated Wednesday, Xi said that learning about the infection of President Geingob and his wife, Monica Geingos, he and his wife, Peng Liyuan, extend the sincerest sympathy to them and wish them a speedy recovery.

A box containing China-donated vaccines is loaded onto a truck at the Hosea Kutako International Airport in Namibia's capital Windhoek on March 16, 2021. (Photo by Musa C Kaseke/Xinhua)

The Chinese president said that since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Namibia have supported each other and joined hands against the coronavirus disease, and their traditional friendship has grown deeper.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Namibia relations and stands ready to work with Geingob to lift the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to new levels.

