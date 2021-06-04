Xi calls on SCO to expand people-to-people exchanges

President Xi Jinping has called on all parties of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to uphold the Shanghai Spirit, stay committed to their original aspirations, help each other in the same boat and deepen their cooperation.

Xi made the remark in a congratulatory letter that he sent on Thursday to the SCO Forum on People-to-People Friendship, which is being held in Wuhan, Hubei province.

In November, Xi received a warm response and support from all other member states of the SCO when he put forward the initiative of launching the forum.

In his letter, Xi said he believes that the forum will become an important platform for all parties to enhance mutual understanding, deepen friendship and strengthen cooperation.

Xi emphasized the need to give full play to the advantages of nongovernmental diplomacy, broaden the channels of communication among peoples of different countries, and make contributions to the development of the SCO.

The theme of the forum, which continues on Friday, is "Promoting People-to-People Friendship and Carrying Forward the Shanghai Spirit".

The SCO comprises eight member states-India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Featuring mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development, the Shanghai Spirit has been hailed by leaders and officials as the source of the SCO's strong vitality and momentum of cooperation.

The forum is co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Hubei provincial government, and the good-neighborly friendship and cooperation committee of the SCO.

