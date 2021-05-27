Authorities allocate more relief materials to quake-hit Qinghai

Xinhua) 16:57, May 27, 2021

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have allocated more relief materials to northwest China's Qinghai after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the province early Saturday.

The Ministry of Emergency Management (MEE) and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration have sent materials including 3,000 tents, 10,000 cotton-padded overcoats, 5,000 quilts, 10,000 folding beds, 1,000 heating devices and 200 make-shift toilets, the ministry said Thursday.

The earthquake, which jolted Maduo County of the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture at 2:04 a.m. Saturday, has left 18 injured and disrupted the lives of over 32,000 residents from 26 townships in Golog and the Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

The MEE launched a Level II emergency response for major earthquakes soon after the quake and sent a work team to direct rescue work and disaster relief.

The central and provincial governments have previously allocated 69 million yuan (10.78 million U.S. dollars) for earthquake relief and distributed materials including coal and heating devices.

Relief works are well underway in the quake-hit region, said the ministry.

