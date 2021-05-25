Home>>
Relief work underway after earthquakes in Yunnan
(Xinhua) 08:17, May 25, 2021
Aerial photo taken on May 24, 2021 shows tents set up in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Four earthquakes over 5.0-magnitude struck Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. May 21, Beijing Time. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 164 students affected by earthquake resume classes at temporary shelters in Qinghai
- Relief work underway in quake-hit Yunnan
- Chinese state councilor stresses all-out relief after quakes hit
- Strong quakes rattle two regions of China, affecting thousands
- No casualties reported after 7.4-magnitude quake hits China's Qinghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.