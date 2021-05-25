Relief work underway after earthquakes in Yunnan

May 25, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 24, 2021 shows tents set up in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Four earthquakes over 5.0-magnitude struck Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. May 21, Beijing Time. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

