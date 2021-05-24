Home>>
164 students affected by earthquake resume classes at temporary shelters in Qinghai
(Xinhua) 10:08, May 24, 2021
Students study at a temporary shelter in Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 23, 2021. A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Maduo County of Golog at 2:04 a.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. A total of 164 students from a boarding school who were affected by the earthquake have resumed classes at temporary shelters. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
