164 students affected by earthquake resume classes at temporary shelters in Qinghai

Xinhua) 10:08, May 24, 2021

Students study at a temporary shelter in Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 23, 2021. A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Maduo County of Golog at 2:04 a.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. A total of 164 students from a boarding school who were affected by the earthquake have resumed classes at temporary shelters. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

