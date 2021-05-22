Yunnan earthquakes kill 3, injure 27
Medical workers take care of a survivor in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 22, 2021. At least 3 people were killed and 27 others injured as of 6 a.m. Saturday after a series of earthquakes jolted Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said. Four earthquakes over 5.0-magnitude jolted Yangbi from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. Rescue forces have been dispatched to the quake zone, and rescue efforts are underway. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
KUNMING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- At least 3 people were killed and 27 others injured as of 6 a.m. Saturday after a series of earthquakes jolted Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said.
The quake was felt in all 12 counties and cities of the prefecture, with Yangbi being the worst hit, Yang Guozong, Party chief of the prefecture said.
Two deaths were reported in Yangbi county and one in Yongping County. Three people were severely injured and 24 others had minor injuries.
About 72,317 residents in 20,192 households were affected by the quakes.
Four earthquakes over 5.0-magnitude jolted Yangbi from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
The region has recorded 166 aftershocks as of 2 a.m.
Rescue forces have been dispatched to the quake zone, and rescue efforts are underway.
Photos
