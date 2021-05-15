Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 15, 2021
Earthquake drill held in China's Sichuan

(Xinhua)    15:45, May 15, 2021

Rescue team members participate in an earthquake drill in Yucheng District, Ya'an City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 14, 2021. An earthquake drill jointly organized by the anti-quake and relief headquarters office under the State Council, the Ministry of Emergency Management, and the Sichuan provincial government was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


