6.1-magnitude quake hits Taiwan: CENC
(Xinhua) 10:35, April 19, 2021
BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 10:14 p.m. Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter, with a depth of 5 km, was monitored at 23.94 degrees north latitude and 121.43 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.
