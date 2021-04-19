Video: We Are China

6.1-magnitude quake hits Taiwan: CENC

Xinhua) 10:35, April 19, 2021

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 10:14 p.m. Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 5 km, was monitored at 23.94 degrees north latitude and 121.43 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Hongyu)