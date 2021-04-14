China firmly opposes any sort of official relationship between U.S., Taiwan: spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:49, April 14, 2021

File photo shows a light show illuminates the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday reiterated China's firm opposition against any form of official ties between the United States and Taiwan.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference when commenting on the U.S. revision of its so-called "rules" regarding its contacts with Taiwan, which lifts several previously-imposed restrictions on this matter.

The three China-U.S. joint communiques are the U.S. government's solid commitment to the Chinese side on adherence to the one-China principle, Ma said, urging the U.S. side to live up to its commitments, stop sending wrong signals to separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence," and safeguard the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait through its actions.

The plot of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority to rely on the United States to seek "Taiwan independence" is doomed to fail, Ma added.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)