Taiwan reports 11th COVID-19 death

Xinhua) 15:11, April 12, 2021

Photo taken on July 21, 2019 from Xiangshan Mountain shows the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

TAIPEI, April 11 (Xinhua) -- A COVID-19 patient died in Taiwan Friday, raising the island's death toll to 11, the local epidemic monitoring agency said Sunday.

The patient, a Taiwan resident in his 60s, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January. He died of the disease and septic shock, the agency said at a press briefing.

The island also reported one new COVID-19 case Sunday, imported from the United States, the agency said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan has risen to 1,057 as of Sunday. Eleven of them have died, 1,022 have recovered, and 24 remain hospitalized, the agency said.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)