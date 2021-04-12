Home>>
Taiwan reports 11th COVID-19 death
(Xinhua) 15:11, April 12, 2021
Photo taken on July 21, 2019 from Xiangshan Mountain shows the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
TAIPEI, April 11 (Xinhua) -- A COVID-19 patient died in Taiwan Friday, raising the island's death toll to 11, the local epidemic monitoring agency said Sunday.
The patient, a Taiwan resident in his 60s, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January. He died of the disease and septic shock, the agency said at a press briefing.
The island also reported one new COVID-19 case Sunday, imported from the United States, the agency said.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan has risen to 1,057 as of Sunday. Eleven of them have died, 1,022 have recovered, and 24 remain hospitalized, the agency said.
