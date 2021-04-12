S. Korea reports 587 more COVID-19 cases, 110,146 in total

Xinhua) 13:50, April 12, 2021

SEOUL, April 12 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 587 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 110,146.

The daily caseload fell below 600 in six days due mainly to few virus tests over the weekend.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 160 were Seoul residents and 173 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-seven cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,851.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,770. The total fatality rate stood at 1.61 percent.

A total of 695 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 100,804. The total recovery rate was 91.52 percent.

The country tested more than 8.15 million people, among whom 7,947,389 tested negative for the virus and 95,248 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 1,157,255 with 60,511 fully vaccinated.

