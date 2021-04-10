Taiwan's exports to Chinese mainland hit record high in March
TAIPEI, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's exports to the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong hit 15.91 billion U.S. dollars in March, up 35.5 percent year on year, the island's economic affairs department said on Friday.
In the first quarter, Taiwan's exports to the mainland and Hong Kong amounted to 42.01 billion dollars, hitting a record high, the department said in a statement.
Imports from the mainland and Hong Kong rose 23.8 percent year on year to 6.89 billion dollars last month.
In March, Taiwan's total exports expanded 27.1 percent year on year to 35.89 billion dollars, while its total imports rose by 27 percent from a year earlier to 32.23 billion dollars.
Electronic goods, IT products and base metals were the most ordered export commodities in terms of their value, according to the statement.
Exports are likely to continue to expand at a double-digit rate in the second quarter as the fundamentals of the global economy improve and the demand for chips and electronic products remains high, the statement said.
