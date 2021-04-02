At least 40 feared dead in Taiwan train derailment

Xinhua) 16:28, April 02, 2021

Photo taken on April 2, 2021 shows the site of a train derailment in Hualien, southeast China's Taiwan. At least 40 people are feared dead after a train derailed inside a tunnel in east Taiwan on Friday morning, according to local rescuers. The train, traveling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel in the county of Hualien, causing some carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, fire authorities in Hualien said. At least four people were dead and another 36 showed no signs of life, according to the reports of local fire and railway police departments by midday Friday. (Xinhua)

TAIPEI, April 2 (Xinhua) -- A train derailed inside a tunnel in east Taiwan on Friday morning, resulting in at least four deaths and another 36 people showing "no signs of life."

By midday, 61 people had been sent to hospital, with 72 remaining trapped at the scene, reported the Taiwan railway police department.

The second and third carriages of the train traveling to Taitung derailed in the accident, according to rescuers.

The third to eighth carriages that remained in the tunnel were partially deformed, causing great difficulties for ongoing rescue efforts.

The railroad department suspects that an incorrectly parked construction vehicle fell down from above the tunnel and hit the passing train, causing the accident.

The accident occurred at the start of the four-day Tomb-sweeping Day holiday.

