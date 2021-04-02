Mainland spokesperson expresses condolences over Taiwan train derailment

Xinhua) 16:28, April 02, 2021

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday expressed condolences and sympathy to the casualties caused by a train derailment in Taiwan.

"The mainland is highly concerned about the rescue progress," said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

A train derailed inside a tunnel in east Taiwan on Friday morning, resulting in at least four deaths and another 36 people showing "no signs of life," according to local authorities at midday on Friday.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)