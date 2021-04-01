Taiwan reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases, urges strict anti-epidemic measures

Xinhua) 14:53, April 01, 2021

People wearing masks walk on street in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, March 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

TAIPEI, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan on Wednesday reported six new imported COVID-19 cases from the United States, Myanmar, Indonesia, Ethiopia and Bangladesh, the local epidemic monitoring agency said.

The agency called for strict epidemic control measures during the upcoming Tomb-sweeping Day holiday and urged people to maintain social distancing and wear face masks in public places, as the pandemic situation remains severe around the world.

A total of confirmed 1,030 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Taiwan thus far. Among them, 10 have died, 981 have recovered and 39 remain hospitalized, the agency said.

The first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine has already been distributed to frontline medical staff, starting on March 22. However, as of Tuesday, just 12,605 doses had been administered.

The agency said it plans to expand vaccination coverage to more medical workers and quarantine officers from April 6.

