NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 4,651, positivity rate 3.80 pct: governor

Xinhua) 13:34, April 01, 2021

NEW YORK, March 31 (Xinhua) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state dropped to 4,651 on Tuesday, compared with 4,715 one day earlier, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the single-day COVID-19 test positivity rate went down to 3.80 percent on Tuesday from 4.28 percent on Monday, he said, adding that there were 62 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Tuesday, compared with 61 one day earlier.

"COVID-19 is still front and center in New York State, and although we continue to make progress vaccinating New Yorkers, it's still a time to practice safe behaviors and care about your fellow citizens. New vaccination sites are opening and eligibility continues to expand, but the infection rate is also a function of what we do to slow the spread," the governor was quoted as saying in an official release.

"Washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing are important tools we can use to protect each other from this virus. We're going to defeat COVID and return to more fulfilling lives together, but in the meantime everyone needs to stay vigilant," he added.

In another tweet on Wednesday, Cuomo said, "30.4% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 17.9% have completed their vaccine series. 192,853 total doses were administered over the past 24 hours. 9,421,951 total doses administered to date."

As of Wednesday noon, total COVID-19 deaths in New York state were reported at 50,212, the second worst in the country following the state of California with a death toll of 59,170, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

