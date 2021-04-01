Namibia's president identifies China as true friend in helping to fight COVID-19 pandemic

WINDHOEK, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Namibian President Hage Geingob on Wednesday thanked China and India for their vaccine donations, stating that "it is in the hour of need that one discovers who your true friends are."

Namibia received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on March 17 from Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac and received Covishield vaccine from India on March 20.

Geingob highlighted this when he addressed the nation during the 26th COVID-19 public briefing over national response measures, which have been extended for further 30 days up until April 30.

The president announced in the speech that the sale of alcohol at restaurants and bars has been extended to 22:00 from Monday to Saturday, while the sale of alcohol on Sunday remains prohibited. And the number of people at gatherings has been increased from 50 to 100 people for both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Meanwhile, during the briefing, Namibia's Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula stressed that the number of infections remains high, with cases still being reported from across the country on a daily basis and urged the nation to take caution.

