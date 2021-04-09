China refutes U.S. "intimidation" accusations

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday refuted U.S. accusations of the country conducting "intimidation actions" in the Taiwan Strait and said that the label of "intimidation" or "coercion" can never be pinned on China.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price's allegations against China.

"China has never intended to intimidate others, but it is not afraid of any intimidation. China does not want to coerce anyone, but it is useless to coerce China," said Zhao.

He stressed that it is a fact recognized by the international community that there is only one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

"The one-China principle is the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, a commitment made by the U.S. side in the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques, and a red line that cannot be crossed," said the spokesperson.

He noted that the U.S. warships have repeatedly showed off "muscles" in the Taiwan Strait recently, sending out gravely wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" forces and threatening the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The United States has fought no war for only 16 of its nearly 250 years of history and runs over 800 overseas military bases globally, Zhao said, adding that with the highest military expenditure in the world for years in a row, the United States accounts for about 40 percent of the world's total military spending.

The United States also frequently imposes illegal unilateral sanctions on other sovereign states.

"China has the firm will and the ability to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zhao said.

He said the United States should understand that Taiwan question is highly sensitive and that it should abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques.

The United States should also stop its dangerous practices, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues, and should not send wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" forces, to avoid damaging its own interests as well as the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

