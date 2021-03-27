Mainland spokesperson refutes so-called "memorandum" between Taiwan, U.S.

Xinhua) 09:25, March 27, 2021

A Chinese mainland spokesperson Friday refuted a so-called "memorandum" between Taiwan and the United States regarding maritime patrols.

The mainland firmly opposes any form of official exchange or agreement with implications of sovereignty between Taiwan and the United States, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

When it comes to sovereignty and maritime rights, the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share the responsibility of safeguarding the Chinese nation's overall and fundamental interests, noted Zhu.

By relying on the United States with the pipe dream of "independence" and selling out the Chinese nation's interests, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority is pushing Taiwan to the brink of disaster, Zhu added.

