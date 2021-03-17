Measures unveiled to support Taiwan-funded enterprises development in agriculture, forestry on mainland

Xinhua) 10:06, March 17, 2021

Photo taken on July 21, 2019 from Xiangshan Mountain shows the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday rolled out measures to support the development of Taiwan-funded enterprises in agriculture and forestry on the mainland.

Effective from the day of their promulgation, the measures cover a variety of aspects concerning the development of Taiwan-funded enterprises in agriculture and forestry, including the use of agricultural and forest land, financing and funding support, investment and business operation, research and development, innovation, and local market exploration.

They are launched to further provide equal treatment for compatriots and enterprises from Taiwan, support their participation in the high-quality development of agriculture and forestry on the mainland, and promote rural vitalization.

Known as "22 measures on agriculture and forestry," the document was jointly unveiled by the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the State Forestry and Grassland Administration, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Water Resources, the Ministry of Commerce, the People's Bank of China, the State Administration for Market Regulation, and the All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives.

It came among efforts to promote the implementation of the mainland's 14th Five-Year Plan for development and improve systems and policies to better protect the wellbeing of Taiwan compatriots and ensure that they receive the same treatment on the mainland.

It is believed that the measures will further promote exchanges, cooperation, and integrated development across the Taiwan Strait, and facilitate compatriots on both sides of the Strait to enjoy a better life.