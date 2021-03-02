Taiwan's DPP told to back off from HK-related political manipulation

（Photo/Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority not to go further down the wrong path of political manipulation of Hong Kong-related issues.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when asked to comment on the DPP authority's irresponsible remarks over the Hong Kong police bringing suits against personnel with suspected involvement in acts of subverting state power.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government's legitimate and natural move toward holding lawbreakers accountable brooks no interference, the spokesperson said.

The DPP authority's remarks have once again exposed their true nature of disrupting Hong Kong and seeking "Taiwan independence," as well as their hypocrisy in using the issues of human rights and freedoms as a guise, she said.