DPP's "diplomatic breakthrough" a disgrace: spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- By playing the trick of a so-called diplomatic breakthrough, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan will only disgrace itself and will be doomed to fail, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Friday.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to the latest announcement by the government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, which terminated the establishment of a "Taiwan office" in Guyana.

The DPP authority earlier promoted its recent move to establish an office in Guyana, calling it a "diplomatic breakthrough."

"We always oppose China's Taiwan region developing any official ties with countries that have diplomatic relations with us," said Ma.