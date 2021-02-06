China says Guyana's act good for bilateral relations : spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China is firmly opposed to any form of official exchanges between Taiwan and any country that has diplomatic relations with China, and Guyana's correction of its mistakes is good for the overall China-Guyana relations, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when responding to a reporter's question about Guyana's termination of an agreement with Taiwan for the latter to establish an office in the Latin American country.

Wang told a press briefing that the government of Guyana is upholding the correct position of the one-China principle by announcing the termination of the related "agreement", reiterating that it attaches importance to developing friendly relations with China and not establishing so-called official relations with Taiwan.

"There is but one China in the world, and the Taiwan region is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory. China is firmly opposed to any form of official exchanges between any country with diplomatic relations and Taiwan," Wang said.

The Democratic Progressive Party authority in Taiwan deliberately uses the guise of unofficial activities, such as economic, trade and cultural activities, to seek "Taiwan independence" and expand its "international space." This is an attempt to conceal the truth and deceive the world, said the spokesperson.

"The facts have once again proved that the one-China principle is a universally recognized norm in international relations and the consensus of the international community," Wang said, adding that the separatist actions and clumsy performances of Taiwan have proved unpopular, its ugly face has been revealed, and it is doomed to make a fool of itself.

Regarding reports that the U.S. Embassy in Guyana and the "American Institute in Taiwan" once encouraged Taiwan to establish an office in Guyana, Wang said China firmly opposes the seriously wrong statements made by relevant U.S. officials in violation of the principles of international law and international relations.

He said that the Taiwan question bears on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and is purely China's internal affair, which allows no interference by any external forces.

Wang said that China urges the United States to correct its mistakes, earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and exercise caution in its words and deeds.