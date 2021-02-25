Mainland welcomes, supports Taiwan students to study on mainland: spokesperson

(Photo/CGTN)

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland will continue to provide support and services for Taiwan people to study on the mainland, no matter how the cross-Strait relationship changes, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The improving quality of education and the promising prospects of economic and social development on the mainland have created valuable opportunities for Taiwan students, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, when answering a query about mainland university admissions for Taiwan students.

A total of 384 mainland colleges and universities qualified to admit Taiwan students will publish their admission information online at the end of February and in early March, said Ma, suggesting that Taiwan students should check the university websites in a timely manner.

Online and offline admission exams will be organized under strict COVID-19 response measures, according to Ma.