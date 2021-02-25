Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Feb 25, 2021
Taiwan compatriots on mainland feel "at home" during Spring Festival: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    09:31, February 25, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan compatriots on the mainland felt "at home" during the Spring Festival as the mainland had made great efforts to resolve practical problems for them and guaranteed them a prosperous holiday, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

As more Taiwan compatriots and businesses celebrated the Spring Festival on the mainland due to COVID-19, particularly the epidemic prevention policies by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority, Taiwan affairs offices across the country had been required to organize special activities to ensure they had a happy festival, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a press conference.

It signified that people across the Taiwan Strait share the same blood and are really connected, which serves as the inner impetus for cross-Strait relations to keep moving forward, Ma noted.

