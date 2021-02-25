Mainland opposes attempts seeking "Taiwan independence": spokesperson

A citizen runs in front of the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, on Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday voiced resolute opposition to any attempt seeking "Taiwan independence," including making it convenient for the separatist forces, through the so-called "constitutional amendments."

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comments while responding to a question regarding the island legislative body's plan to initiate the so-called "constitutional amendments."

Separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" severely undermine the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and pose threats to peace and stability across the Strait, said Ma.

Seriously harming the common interests of the compatriots on both sides of the Strait and the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, such activities will face resolute countermeasures from the mainland, he added.