BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, adding that some U.S. politicians would pay a heavy price for their wrongdoings concerning China's Taiwan region.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when responding to a question about U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, who held talks with Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen via video link on Thursday.

"Craft's words and deeds interfere in China's internal affairs, gravely violate the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and go against the U.S. political commitment on the Taiwan question. China firmly opposes this," Zhao said.

There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, Zhao said. "The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing China. This fact is recognized by the international community and a basic principle governing international relations," he said.

"The United Nations consists of sovereign states. The participation of China's Taiwan region in international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), must be handled under the one-China principle," Zhao said, adding that it is also an important principle recognized in the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and the World Health Assembly Resolution 25.1.

"The central government of China attaches great importance to the health and well-being of Taiwan compatriots. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, we have repeatedly and timely informed Taiwan region of the latest epidemic prevention and control developments, and made appropriate arrangements for Taiwan's participation in global health affairs," he said.

There is an International Health Regulations Contact Point in the Taiwan region, and its exchange of information with the WHO and other countries is smooth, Zhao added.

The U.S. should abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs and undermining China-U.S. relations, Zhao said.

"China will continue to take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty and security interests. Some U.S. politicians will surely pay a heavy price for their wrongdoings," he added.