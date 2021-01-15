BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Thursday voiced firm opposition to the latest official interaction between the United States and China's Taiwan region, calling it a challenge to the one-China principle.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a query about the video call held Thursday between U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft and Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen.

There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, Zhu said, urging the U.S. side to adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques.

Zhu also urged the Democratic Progressive Party authority in Taiwan to immediately stop any form of collusion with the United States.

"Any act seeking 'Taiwan independence' by banking on the United States will only face grave consequences," Zhu said.