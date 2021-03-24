DPP slammed for denying 1992 Consensus, misleading public

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for denying the 1992 Consensus and attempting to mislead the public.

If the DPP authority does respect the "existing facts and political foundation," it should return to the common political foundation of the 1992 Consensus, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Zhu made the remarks in response to a DPP official's so-called propositions for maintaining peace, stability and development across the Taiwan Strait.

The DPP authority continues to deliberately avoid the 1992 Consensus, thereby denying that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China.

"This is nothing but a two-sided trick to divert focus, mislead the public and deceive the world," Zhu said.

Noting that the 1992 Consensus is the greatest common denominator for the improvement and growth of cross-Strait relations, Zhu said differences in systems are not an obstacle to reunification.

Over recent years, the DPP authority has been colluding with external forces to seek "Taiwan independence." Some politicians on the island have been recklessly smearing the mainland, inciting hostility, making "Taiwan independence" remarks and increasing tensions across the Strait, which is the root cause of the instability gripping cross-Strait relations, Zhu added.

