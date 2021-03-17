No feedback from Taiwan on substandard pineapple: mainland spokesperson
A farmer harvests pineapples in Dashu District of Kaohsiung, southeast China's Taiwan, on March 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)
BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Despite the Chinese mainland informing Taiwan of the substandard quality of 28 batches of its pineapple in 2020 and reminding it to strengthen management at the source, Taiwan has neither provided any feedback nor rectified the situation, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.
The mainland's decision to suspend pineapple imports from the Taiwan region effective from March 1 is a standard precautionary measure to ensure agricultural production and biosecurity, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority has closed the door to solving the problem by politicizing what is actually a technical problem in a malicious attempt to smear the mainland, Zhu noted.
Since 2020, customs authorities on the mainland have in various instances found pests in pineapple imported from Taiwan, which would have posed a serious threat to the mainland's agriculture and ecological security had they not been intercepted.
Photos
Related Stories
- Measures unveiled to support Taiwan-funded enterprises development in agriculture, forestry on mainland
- China opposes "Taiwan independence," foreign interference in cross-Strait affairs: premier
- Taiwan compatriots welcome to share development opportunities of mainland: premier
- Mainland welcomes cross-Strait exchanges under one-China principle: premier
- Separatists never meet a good end: spokesperson
- Two sides of Taiwan Strait must be, will be reunified: Chinese FM
- China to resolutely deter separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence": draft outline
- Mainland spokesperson cautions Taiwan political parties against irrational thinking
- Taiwan's DPP told to back off from HK-related political manipulation
- Taiwan's catering firms report slump in business amid epidemic
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.