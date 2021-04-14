Equal treatment for Taiwan compatriots seeking vaccination on mainland: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:34, April 14, 2021

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said Taiwan compatriots enjoy the same treatment as mainlanders when seeking vaccination on the mainland.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the announcement at a press conference in response to a query about the inoculation policy for the group.

Taiwan compatriots bearing residence permits or medical insurance certificates can register for vaccines in their place of residence on the premises of informed consent and volition, the same policy and procedure governing mainlanders, said Ma.

Those without the two documents can apply to Taiwan affairs authorities at the county level or above for such services, he added.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)