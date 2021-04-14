China opposes so-called new rules for U.S. contacts with Taiwan: spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:57, April 14, 2021

Photo taken on July 21, 2019 from Xiangshan Mountain shows the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily news briefing here Tuesday that China firmly opposes the so-called new rules for U.S. government contacts with Taiwan and has lodged solemn representations with the United States.

The U.S. State Department on April 9 unveiled new rules for U.S. government contacts with Taiwan in a statement, saying that the Biden administration intends to "liberalize" the rules to reflect the "deepening unofficial relationship" between the United States and Taiwan. "These new guidelines will continue the U.S. government's longstanding practice of providing clarity throughout the U.S. executive branch of how to implement our 'one-China' policy," the department said.

In response, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the one-China principle is the political foundation of China-U.S. relations. The Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and the United States clearly states that the U.S. people will maintain cultural, commercial and other unofficial relations with Taiwan people, and it has been the prerequisite for the development of China-U.S. relations over the past 40-odd years, he said.

Zhao said the so-called new rules for U.S. government contacts with Taiwan openly encourage the U.S. government to engage in cooperation with Taiwan, which seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, the serious political commitment made by the United States on the Taiwan question and sent the wrong signals to separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence."

Noting that the Taiwan question concerns China's sovereignty, territorial integrity and core interests, Zhao urged the United States to recognize the situation, strictly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, immediately stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, handle Taiwan-related issues carefully and properly, and refrain from sending any wrong signals to separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence" to avoid subversive damage to China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)