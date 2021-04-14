Attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" doomed to fail: spokesperson

A citizen runs in front of the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, on Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday lashed out at attempts by the United States and Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to contain China with Taiwan or seek "Taiwan independence."

With the firm resolve and strong ability of 1.4 billion Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, any attempt to contain China with the Taiwan question or count on military force to seek "Taiwan independence" is doomed to fail, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The United States has hyped up the so-called "China military threat" and kept sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces, which speaks volumes about its sinister intentions, said Ma.

Some DPP politicians, who are hugely overestimating their strength, have been seeking "Taiwan independence" through relying on foreign support, Ma said, adding that these individuals are certain to face the consequences of their actions in due course.

