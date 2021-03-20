7.0-magnitude earthquake hits waters off Japan's Honshu island: CENC

Xinhua) 18:07, March 20, 2021

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the waters off the east coast of Japan's Honshu island at 5:09 p.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 60 km, was monitored at 38.43 degrees north latitude and 141.84 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.