China speeds up rollout of earthquake early warning systems

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China aims to complete the building of pilot earthquake early warning and instant seismic intensity reporting systems in several high-stake regions this June, the China Earthquake Administration said Friday.

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in north China, as well as southwest China's Sichuan and Yunnan provinces, will take the lead in establishing their early warning systems that can inform the public of upcoming earthquakes with countdown in seconds.

Expected to boost quake mitigation, the system can send alerts through various devices including TVs, mobile phones, and warning terminals. It can also report the seismic intensity of an earthquake within a minute of its occurrence.

The quake warning information service has already been available in parts of Sichuan, Yunnan, and Fujian, which sits in the quake zone along China's southeast coast.

According to an official with the administration, the early warning and instant seismic intensity reporting systems will cover five of China's most quake-prone areas by 2023, including north China and a south-north earthquake belt that stretches across Sichuan and Yunnan.

China will also accelerate the pilot program of earthquake early warning system for high-speed railway, said the official.