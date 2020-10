A magnitude 7.5-earthquake struck in the North Pacific Ocean off the U.S. Alaska Peninsula Monday afternoon, triggering a tsunami warning along the Alaska Peninsula Coast.

The earthquake struck about 91 kilometers southeast of Sand Point with a depth of 40.1 kilometers at 12:54 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake triggered a tsunami warning for areas along the Alaska Peninsula coastline, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center.