China sends work teams to quake-hit areas in Yunnan, Qinghai

Xinhua) 09:34, May 22, 2021

Rescuers prepare to depart for the earthquake area in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 21, 2021. A 5.6-magnitude earthquake at 9:21 p.m. (Beijing Time), and a 6.4-magnitude earthquake at 9:48 p.m. jolted Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). (Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Two work teams have been dispatched to quake-hit areas in the Chinese provinces of Yunnan and Qinghai, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) Saturday.

The ministry initiated an emergency disaster relief response soon after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province at 2:04 a.m. Saturday Beijing Time.

A work team was dispatched to Qinghai by the ministry and China Earthquake Administration to check the disaster situation and direct rescue work and disaster relief, said the MEM.

The epicenter, with a depth of 17 km, was located at an area about 4,230 meters above the sea level, with a sparse population, according to the ministry.

The earthquake occurred in pastoral areas, where brick and wood bungalows are mostly scattered, which may cause damage to a small number of houses, said the MEM, and the disaster situation is being further verified.

At least one person was killed and 22 others injured as of 3 a.m. Saturday after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Yangbi at 9:48 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Friday, the MEM reported.

A work team has also been sent to the area.

