7.4-magnitude earthquake hits China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 10:45, May 22, 2021

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province at 2:04 a.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was monitored at 34.59 degrees north latitude and 98.34 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 17 km.

