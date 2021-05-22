Home>>
7.4-magnitude earthquake hits China's Qinghai
10:45, May 22, 2021
BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province at 2:04 a.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
The epicenter was monitored at 34.59 degrees north latitude and 98.34 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 17 km.
