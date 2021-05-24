Relief work underway in quake-hit Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:52, May 24, 2021

People make a meal at a quake-relief settlement site in Xiuling Village of Yangbi Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 23, 2021. Four earthquakes over 5.0-magnitude struck Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday Beijing Time. The tremors were felt in all 12 counties and cities of the prefecture, with Yangbi being the worst hit. Over 16,200 rescuers and relief materials including tents and daily necessities have been dispatched to the quake area. Over 22 million yuan (about 3.4 million U.S. dollars) has been allocated for emergency relief. Yangbi has arranged 380 centralized settlement sites for over 85,000 affected people. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)