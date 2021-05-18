Fireflies light up the night in China's only tropical rainforest reserve

May 18, 2021

Swarms of fireflies flock to the Tropical Botanical Garden of Chinese Academy of Sciences in Xishuangbanna, the country's only tropical rainforest reserve, located in southwest China's Yunnan Province, following the arrival of summer.

There are about 2000 species of fireflies in the world, all of which inhabit warm and wet environments. Studies have shown that they glow to send signals representing courtship, warning and communication.

(Photo/yn.people.cn)

