Bringing food to dining tables in China and the EU with “Geographical Indications”

People's Daily Online) 17:15, April 30, 2021

The bilateral agreement between China and the European Union on geographical indications took effect on March 1 after eight years of negotiation.

GI is a label used for identifying the geographical origin of a product, and is an important type of intellectual property right.

The agreement, China's first comprehensive, high-level bilateral accord on GIs, will facilitate exports and imports of related products.

Check out this two-minute animated short and see how geographical indications from China and EU countries cross thousands of miles to enter billions of households.

