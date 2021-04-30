Home>>
Bringing food to dining tables in China and the EU with “Geographical Indications”
The bilateral agreement between China and the European Union on geographical indications took effect on March 1 after eight years of negotiation.
GI is a label used for identifying the geographical origin of a product, and is an important type of intellectual property right.
The agreement, China's first comprehensive, high-level bilateral accord on GIs, will facilitate exports and imports of related products.
Check out this two-minute animated short and see how geographical indications from China and EU countries cross thousands of miles to enter billions of households.
