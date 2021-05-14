Police seize drugs in China's Yunnan

May 14, 2021

KUNMING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province busted a drug-trafficking case, seizing over 188 kg of drugs.

In late April, police in the city of Lincang noticed a vehicle with suspicious movements and stopped the vehicle at a checkpoint. Police seized over 188 kg of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle and nabbed one suspect.

Further investigation is underway.

Yunnan is a major front in China's battle against drug crime as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.

