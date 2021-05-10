China expands access to medicare-covered drugs

May 10, 2021

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China has expanded the channels for patients to buy medicine under the country's medical insurance programs, a healthcare security official said Monday.

For medicines covered under the healthcare security system's price negotiation program, patients can purchase their medicines either at hospitals or in qualified drug stores, and both channels enjoy the same reimbursement terms, said Huang Huabo, an official with the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA), at a press conference.

Huang said such measures are intended to ensure the supplies of relevant drugs and meet patients' needs.

The NHSA and the National Health Commission recently issued a joint circular on the move to include relevant drug stores into the healthcare security system's supply chain and insurance payment system.

