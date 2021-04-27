More anti-tumor drugs approved for use in China's hospital, with lower prices: health expert

Xinhua) 17:01, April 27, 2021

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China saw more anti-tumor drugs approved for use in hospitals last year, with their prices lowered, said a health expert citing statistics from the National Anti-Tumor Drug Surveillance System.

These drugs are all under the national medical insurance reimbursement list, said He Jie, director of the National Cancer Center, at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

The average number of anti-tumor drugs approved for use in hospitals in 2020 increased by 15 percent compared to the figure in 2019, He said, adding that the average cost per treatment of immunotherapy drugs and targeted therapy drugs has dropped by 50 percent to 70 percent respectively.

