Home>>
Students affected by earthquake have classes at makeshift tents in Maduo, Qinghai
(Ecns.cn) 10:15, May 25, 2021
Students do exercise outside tents at Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 24, 2021.
A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Maduo County at 2:04 a.m. Saturday BJT. As of 8 a.m. on Monday, one injured person was hospitalized after 17 out of 18 were discharged from hospital. Many tents were set up for students as temporary learning sites and all middle schools and primary school students in the county have classes on Monday. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.