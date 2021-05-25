Students affected by earthquake have classes at makeshift tents in Maduo, Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 10:15, May 25, 2021

Students do exercise outside tents at Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 24, 2021.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Maduo County at 2:04 a.m. Saturday BJT. As of 8 a.m. on Monday, one injured person was hospitalized after 17 out of 18 were discharged from hospital. Many tents were set up for students as temporary learning sites and all middle schools and primary school students in the county have classes on Monday. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)