Chief procurator of Qinghai Province under investigation

Xinhua) 13:35, June 02, 2021

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Meng Yongshan, chief procurator of the Qinghai Provincial People's Procuratorate in northwest China, is under investigation for suspected disciplinary and legal violations, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Meng, who has surrendered to authorities, is now under a disciplinary and supervisory investigation by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

